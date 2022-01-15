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ELECTRO-MAGNETIC 'PULSE' Causes Man's Instant DEATH ?
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951 views • January 15, 2022
MIRRORED from Spirit2all
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Tr4POzp1Jmzj/
The video shows a glitch that occurs at the precise moment when the man falls straight to the ground. According to Spanish researchers, electromagnetic pulses are seen as interference in-camera recordings when they occur. - .
Quinta Columna - Operation Columbo . - .
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Tr4POzp1Jmzj/
The video shows a glitch that occurs at the precise moment when the man falls straight to the ground. According to Spanish researchers, electromagnetic pulses are seen as interference in-camera recordings when they occur. - .
Quinta Columna - Operation Columbo . - .
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