Is the W.H.O. the Terrorist Wing of the UN? | Dr Vernon Coleman

It is 13th June and this is video no 327.

You will no doubt be aware that the idea of forcing people to be vaccinated is back in the news and I think it’s time to look at the background to what is happening.

To start with, of course, it’s important to remember that the World Health Organisation – whose enthusiasm for forced vaccination and the abuse of patients all around the world – is a sign of their collective wickedness and ignorance – is linked with the United Nations in the same way that Donald Trump is linked to his hair. You can’t have one without the other.

So we need some vitally important background.

When the American President Theodore Roosevelt had the idea for the United Nations early during the Second World War, and wrote the outline for Churchill to approve, there was a lot of fancy rhetoric about human rights and religious freedom.

However, no one involved in the UN’s formation doubted that the clear, single aim was to create an organisation which would lead us directly to a World Government. That was what they said. That was the plan. As written by Roosevelt and his aides the UN charter excluded de Gaulle’s France, so as not to upset Germany, and made the United States the first among so-called equals.

It’s worth remembering, by the way, that one of the men responsible for the UN was John J McCloy, a former president of the World Bank, a Wall Street insider, a former partner in a law firm which represented the American portion of IG Farben – look them up if you haven’t heard of them. McCloy was a Nazi sympathiser. While helping set up the UN, McCloy used his influence to stop the US Air Force bombing Auschwitz not because he was worried about killing the prisoners but because he knew how crucial the concentration camp was to German Industry. McCloy (who was, at the time, the Assistant Secretary of War) claimed that bombing the gas-chambers at Auschwitz might annoy the Germans and provoke them into vindictive actions. Some found it difficult to understand precisely what ‘vindictive actions’ he had in mind. And it was, however, McCloy’s actions after the War which helped create the European Union. If you want to know more about that read `The Shocking History of the EU’ by Zina Cohen.

Continued @https://vernoncoleman.org/videos/who-terrorist-wing-un

