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mini opera rock, early 70s hard rock, psychedelic blues, 72 BPM, Hammond organ swells, Dennis Dunaway bass, twin guitar harmonies, clean chorused guitar, tube amp crunch, staccato guitar chugs, walking melodic bass, call and response vocals, gang chants, plate reverb, tape saturation, mono verse center, wide chorus spread, bittersweet menace, dramatic crescendo
[singer A]
[bright arpeggiated electric guitar enters]
[second electric guitar enters with staccato rhythmic accents]
[transition]
[singer B]
Little Betty ate a pound of aspirin
She got them from the shelf upon the wall
Betty's mommy wasn't there to save her
She didn't even hear her baby call
Dead babies
Can't take care of themselves
Dead babies
Can't take things off the shelf
Well we didn't want you anyway
Lalala-la, lalala-la, la la la
[instrumental]
[singer A]
[interlocking guitar riffs continue]
[occasional palm-muted notes]
[string squeak]
[melodic interlude]
[singer B]
Daddy is an agrophile in Texas
Mommy's on the bar most every night
Little Betty's sleeping in the graveyard
Living there in burgundy and white
Dead babies
Can't take care of themselves
Dead babies
Can't take things off the shelf
Well we didn't want you anyway
Lalala-la, lalala-la, la la la
[transition]
[singer A]
[guitars sustain and fade out]