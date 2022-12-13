Situation Update, Dec 13, 2022 - FTX crypto founder ARRESTED; Twitter was run by pedo-pushing "gay mafia" enforcers

0:00 Intro

2:55 Twitter

13:18 Horrific Ideas

14:55 Pedo-network

21:40 Crazy Story

28:05 FTX

37:47 Pedo-pushing "gay mafia"

50:30 China

56:55 Lisa Hill





- Sam Bankman-Fried charged with wire fraud, conspiracy, money laundering

- Looks like paying off Democrats didn't achieve criminal immunity after all

- Twitter accused of being run by "gay mafia" of enforcers

- They SILENCED conservatives but did nothing to stop child exploitation

- Twitter was a child trafficking, grooming, pedo CESSPOOL run by Leftists

- CNN producer pleads guilty to child exploitation, groomed 7-year-olds in his ski lodge

- WEF calls for ending private car ownership

- Ed Dowd's new book launched, "Cause Unknown"

- Pope Francis says no one should have relationship with Christ

- Chinese police arrest TETHER (stablecoin) money laundering gang





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/