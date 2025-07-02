BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Why Based Rollup & Not ZK or Optimistic? Upcoming "Preconfirmations" - Nicky Chalabi (Taiko) Answers
Zeeve
Zeeve
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • 19 hours ago

Blockchain scaling has two dominant approaches: ZK-Rollups (mathematically secure but complex) and Optimistic Rollups (simple but slow with 7-day withdrawal delays).

But there’s a third wayBased Rollups—and it’s about to change the game.

What’s a Based Rollup?

  • No centralized sequencers – It uses Ethereum’s own validators for decentralization

  • Native preconfirmations – Near-instant finality (no waiting for fraud proofs or ZK proofs)

  • Simpler & more secure – Inherits Ethereum’s full security without extra trust assumptions

Why It Matters

✅ Faster than Optimistic (No 7-day wait)
✅ Simpler than ZK (No complex proof generation)
✅ More decentralized (No reliance on external sequencers)

The Game-Changer? Preconfirmations

Based Rollups enable instant preconfirmations—giving users real-time guarantees their transactions will finalize, without waiting for Ethereum’s slower blocks.

👉 Think of it like a "verified pending" status—your swap or NFT mint is locked in immediately, even before full finality.

Who’s Using This?

Projects like Ethereum’s EigenLayer and Espresso are pioneering Based Rollups to bring instant, secure transactions without compromising decentralization.

The Bottom Line

Based Rollups might just be the perfect middle ground—combining the speed users want with the security Ethereum provides.

Is this the future of scaling? 🚀 Let’s discuss in the comments!

#Ethereum #Rollups #DeFi #Blockchain #Crypto

Keywords
blockchaintechnologygamingweb3
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy