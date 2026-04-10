The Body Knows: Rethinking Viruses and the Body’s Intelligence with Alec Zeck

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Alec Zeck, host of The Way Forward, joins for a deep dive exploring the nature of viruses and the body’s innate intelligence to adapt and heal in relation to our state of wellbeing, something that is ultimately our responsibility and can be deeply empowering. We unpack what it actually means to “catch” a virus in light of current research, and why understanding the body’s self-regulating, self-healing capacity is essential to true vitality.
Connect with Alec
Confluence, use code UNLEARN: https://www.confluenceevent.com/
Alec’s Instagram: / d_alec_zeck
The Way Forward Podcast: https://thewayfwrd.com/content/
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