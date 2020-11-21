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SIXTHSENSE - IMAGE ENHANCEMENT - SUN RISE/SET OPTICAL ILLUSION
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134 views • November 21, 2020
MUSIC: Septabeat & Syren Rivers - You Fill Me (Live Version)
Septabeat - https://soundcloud.com/septabeat - https://www.septabeat.com/
IMAGE: Sent to me from Demon Hunter
In this enhancement I am revealing the stage/set of the illusion we are told is sun rise/set.
You are free to draw your own conclusions, BUT, the light source we see is not what we are told it is...
EVERYTHING IS A LIE/DECEPTION..
ITS TIME TO WAKE UP! ITS NOT JUST COVID-1984....
Septabeat - https://soundcloud.com/septabeat - https://www.septabeat.com/
IMAGE: Sent to me from Demon Hunter
In this enhancement I am revealing the stage/set of the illusion we are told is sun rise/set.
You are free to draw your own conclusions, BUT, the light source we see is not what we are told it is...
EVERYTHING IS A LIE/DECEPTION..
ITS TIME TO WAKE UP! ITS NOT JUST COVID-1984....
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