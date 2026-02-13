Dr. Eric Berg DC – Why he eats 4 to 5 Eggs a Day – Eggs and Cholesterol – Benefits of Eating Eggs

There are three main reasons why Dr. Berg eats this many eggs every day:

1. Eggs have the highest anabolic effect. What this means is that it turns into muscle protein or other useful protein and body tissue.

2. Eggs are very high in nutrients. They have practically every vitamin and mineral except vitamin C.

3. Eggs are loaded with healthy fats. They contain omega-3 fatty acids, including DHA and EPA.

Are eggs bad for cholesterol? If you’re afraid of eggs increasing your cholesterol, keep in mind that there’s NO evidence to support the idea that eggs raise your bad cholesterol. They can raise your good cholesterol, which isn’t bad for your heart. Dr. recommends that you always go with pasture-raised organic eggs.

