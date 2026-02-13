BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr. Eric Berg DC – Why he eats 4 to 5 Eggs a Day – Eggs and Cholesterol – Benefits of Eating Eggs
jeffhertzog
jeffhertzog
1 follower
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
215 views • 1 day ago

Dr. Eric Berg DC – Why he eats 4 to 5 Eggs a Day – Eggs and Cholesterol – Benefits of Eating Eggs

There are three main reasons why Dr. Berg eats this many eggs every day:

1. Eggs have the highest anabolic effect. What this means is that it turns into muscle protein or other useful protein and body tissue.

2. Eggs are very high in nutrients. They have practically every vitamin and mineral except vitamin C.

3. Eggs are loaded with healthy fats. They contain omega-3 fatty acids, including DHA and EPA.

Are eggs bad for cholesterol? If you’re afraid of eggs increasing your cholesterol, keep in mind that there’s NO evidence to support the idea that eggs raise your bad cholesterol. They can raise your good cholesterol, which isn’t bad for your heart. Dr. recommends that you always go with pasture-raised organic eggs.

If you like my work please bless it by donating and there are 3 ways!

My website https://www.jeffhertzog.net where you can donate PayPal Thank You! (and Give Send Go)

My Give Send Go Page https://www.givesendgo.com/jeffhertzog

You can support also with Walmart Gift Cards since I am a Carnivore/Low Carb/Organic and use Natural Supplements - link https://www.walmart.com/ip/Basic-Blue-Yellow-Spark-Walmart-Gift-Card/654950389

and use my email [email protected] and it will go directly to my account.

Thank you all for your support!


Keywords
cholesterollow carbeggsdr eric berg
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
CDC study confirms elevated pregnancy risks from COVID-19 shots, exposing a legacy of medical betrayal

CDC study confirms elevated pregnancy risks from COVID-19 shots, exposing a legacy of medical betrayal

Lance D Johnson
A PAIN IN THE NECK may signal underlying hypertension, sometimes indicating a medical emergency

A PAIN IN THE NECK may signal underlying hypertension, sometimes indicating a medical emergency

Lance D Johnson
RFK Jr. pushes for nationwide SNAP restrictions on processed foods and sugary drinks

RFK Jr. pushes for nationwide SNAP restrictions on processed foods and sugary drinks

Kevin Hughes
The hidden health epidemic in your home: How mold exposure silently undermines your health

The hidden health epidemic in your home: How mold exposure silently undermines your health

Zoey Sky
6 Herbal supplements that help lower cholesterol naturally

6 Herbal supplements that help lower cholesterol naturally

Laura Harris
Good fats vs. bad fats: New study reveals how the body processes them differently

Good fats vs. bad fats: New study reveals how the body processes them differently

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy