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Global Warming Unmasked – Catholic Based Documentary – Church Militant
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82 views • January 05, 2022
Are the environmental movements and groups simply devoted to laudable, correct stewardship of God's creation, or do they have a more sinister, hidden agenda? Is "global warming" being used as an excuse for something far darker? Is the final goal of the liberal elites behind the push of junk science population control, eugenics and Gaia worship?
Watch this CIA episode hosted by Michael Voris debunking the "science" behind the concept of man-made global warming.
https://www.banned.video/
Church Militant
Watch this CIA episode hosted by Michael Voris debunking the "science" behind the concept of man-made global warming.
https://www.banned.video/
Church Militant
Keywords
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