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Why we're objecting | Marsha Blackburn
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34 views • January 05, 2021
Democrats resisted and obstructed President Trump every step of the way when he was elected, and that's why Senator Marsha Blackburn says it's important that she and many other GOP lawmakers object to votes this week recognizing a Biden win. - via American Agenda with Bob Sellers, weekdays at 2PM ET on Newsmax TV
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