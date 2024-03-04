The FEAR of GOD and HIS MERCY

Psalms 33:18 Behold, The Eye of The LORD is Upon THEM That FEAR Him, upon them that hope in his mercy;

NO Fear of God ~ NO MERCY of God !!!

Psalms 103:11 For as The Heaven is High Above The Earth, SO GREAT is HIS Mercy Toward Them THAT FEAR HIM !!!

NO Fear of God ~ NO MERCY of God !!!

Luke 1:50 And His Mercy is on THEM That FEAR Him From Generation to Generation.

NO Fear of God ~ NO MERCY of God !!!

Proverbs 28:13 He that Covereth His Sins Shall Not Prosper: BUT Whoso Confesseth and FORSAKETH Them Shall Have Mercy.

NO Fear of God ~ NO MERCY of God !!!

Proverbs 16:6 By Mercy and Truth Iniquity is PURGED: and BY The FEAR of the LORD Men DEPART From Evil.

NO FEAR of GOD ~ NO DEPARTING From EVIL !!!





