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Stew Peters Responds To 4th Trump Indictment: Time To Cease All Cooperation With Federal Government
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111 views • August 16, 2023

Stew Peters Show


August 15, 2023


A fourth criminal indictment dropped against Donald Trump and it signals the time for normal politics is over.

The Deep State is in the final stages of their communist takeover of America.

If these indictments stand, the Constitution is truly meaningless.

Republican States must completely end all cooperation with the federal government.

The people of Georgia must demand a special session and defund the Fulton County prosecutor and fire Fani Willis.

This is a complete attack against the first amendment.

Our country is under attack and if we lose this fight it will usher in totalitarian darkness.

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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v37z6x5-stew-peters-responds-to-4th-trump-indictment-time-to-cease-all-cooperation-.html


Keywords
trumpattackpresidentamericadeep statefirst amendmentspecial sessiongeorgiafederal governmentunder attackdarknesstotalitariancommunist takeoverfulton countystew petersfani willis4th indictmentconstitution meaninglessend cooperationdefund prosecutor
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