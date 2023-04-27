BIDEN SINGLES OUT REP. GREENE IN 2024 CAMPAIGN VIDEO

45 views • April 27, 2023

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Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene joins Eric Bolling to talk about President Joe Biden’s attack on what he calls “MAGA extremists.”

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