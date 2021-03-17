WHY THE SECOND AMENDMENT IS MORE IMPORTANT THAN EVER!

Guest: Dr. Edwin Vieira / Show starts 5 minutes in...As a litany of Executive Orders and patently unconstitutional laws pour out of the newly minted Biden/Harris Administration, a Democrat controlled U.S. House & Senate make it clear that the 2nd Amendment right to keep and bear arms is at the top of the list of targeted rights that the progressive socialists want to eliminate……..or so radically restrict that they are virtually non-existent.The Second Amendment was not inserted into the Constitution to guarantee the right to hunt! It was always meant to guarantee that tyranny by big government could never destroy the liberty of the common man by assuring them the permanent and unencumbered right of individual self protection. The right to keep and bear arms is nothing less than the right to protect oneself from tyranny of the state, especially the heavily armed and omnipotent police state.The goal of all totalitarian regimes throughout history has been the denial of the means for individual self protection and the means to resist their tyranny. As Mao Zedong said; “Power comes from the barrel of a gun”. He knew that to disarm the people would give him unfettered control of the masses, which he used to murder at least 50 million of his own citizens during his political reform programs known as “the Cultural Revolution” and “the Great Leap Forward”. The disarming of the citizens has happened prior to the murder sprees of every major tyrannical regime from Lenin to Stalin to Hitler and beyond, counting over 100,000,000 victims along the way.Here at home, the same folks who are promoting unlimited illegal immigration and support communist groups like Antifa and BLM that have terrorized our cities, want to take away your ability to protect yourselves, your families, or your communities from their radical plan to “FUNDAMENTALLY TRANSFORM AMERICA” into the Marxist/socialist nirvana they envision. The only thing progressive in the American political culture of 2021 is the desire to progressively control, enslave and destroy individualism, private property, and the time honored ideals that America was founded on. The words progressive and politician are oxymoronic.Learn the true historical meaning of “a well regulated militia” from one of the foremost constitutional scholars and experts in the country. To understand the second amendment is to understand the concept of constitutional militia and the founder’s plan to guarantee Americans the right to self defense while providing a framework for the establishment of local citizen militias as the primary law enforcement and homeland security mechanism during peacetime. This was intended to keep government power local and to ensure that Federal power was limited and controllable. This is the exact opposite of what we have in America today.Communist China has bought and paid for access and influence over much of our Federal Government, the Mainstream Media, Academia and Big Tech. They are now spending millions every month on anti-gun lobbying and advertising……why……or more importantly, why are we allowing foreign governments and political hacks to destroy our fundamental rights to self preservation.The Founders knew that too much power concentrated in the hands of a few, would ultimately lead to the type of crisis in confidence that we face today, and provided the means to defend the republic against all form of tyranny. If we fail to understand that America is truly under assault from enemies……both foreign and domestic, and that a fundamental aspect of self defense is the right to resist when tyrants are staring us squarely in the face.