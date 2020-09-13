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Yoga, Relaxation or Occult?
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23 views • September 13, 2020
Yoga is very cleverly marketed to promote health and well being but there is much more to Yoga than well being. Yoga means "to yoke"—to yoke with Brahman (i.e., the "Infinite," the "Universal Spirit," the impersonal force that the Hindus call "God" which is Satan) via the realization of an altered state of consciousness, thereby theoretically releasing oneself from the bondage of endless reincarnation.
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