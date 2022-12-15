(Frontline Tank Battle) Russian Forces Use Captured Ukrainian Tanks Against Ukraine

Patrick Lancaster. English subtitles.
Dec 15, 2022
See Russian (Donetsk People's Republic) Forces hitting the Ukrainian military positions that have been firing on center Donetsk For a long time now Ukraine forces have been firing on center Donetsk hitting Schools, markets, offices, churches sports centers and civilian apartment buildings. In this video I show you Donetsk People's Republic Forces using captured Ukrainian tanks to fire on the Ukrainian military positions that have been firing on the center of Donetsk every day. The western mainstream media refuses to show the truth of what is happening in Donetsk. The world did to open its eyes and look at the information on both sides of the contact line not. The western mainstream media will never show you anything that is not positive for Ukraine. They will not show you the war crimes that Ukraine commits.
Like all my reports this reportage has full English and Russian Translations
#RussiaUkrainewar #Russia #Ukraine
Report by Patrick Lancaster
US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist.
I show what the western media will not show you.
