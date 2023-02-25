Aliens, Dragons & Wars...Oh, my!

We'll see some astonishing things before we are caught up! Show notes:https://drive.google.com/file/d/10s3BQxup-4gp-z3MbAxgP9LBn4Iez5kY/view?usp=share_link Link to my Revelation 12 Video: https://youtu.be/2DFUw62TkdU Revelation 12 Sign (under 5 min.) :https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZSqPiR2EK2s 6th Seal video: https://youtu.be/cz4GtgZwD2o The Inheritance: https://youtu.be/ROKS6SwjgBE Resurrection: https://youtu.be/MMQ_dm8NFOU “Revelation: Chapter by Chapter” video playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTxyhlH52QW8enThPoV70b80YuTlgmVkl Daniel series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yCCgsyukzPY&list=PLTxyhlH52QW_GlxVyUYSV923tfz0i-Xdv Kept from the hour of trial: https://youtu.be/sQkjDIsooXw Boot Camp: https://youtu.be/rMbt5fdYzxk “The Rapture in the Feasts of the Lord”: https://youtu.be/b36nRxOOg4U Link to Part 1 of Salvation playlist: https://youtu.be/tvQoUDU6uC0 Seals, Trumpets and Bowls Timeline: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1DIoXJbyqGmDmkogCyQO2PiepJC1uTVO-/view?usp=share_link “Twinkling of an Eye” video: https://youtu.be/MMQ_dm8NFOU This changes EVERYTHING! https://youtu.be/sQkjDIsooXw

