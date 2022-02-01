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Dr. Mike Yeadon | Deadly Vaxx Lots, Nuremberg 2.0
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182 views • February 01, 2022
Dr. Mike Yeadon is the former Chief Scientific Officer of Pfizer turned whistleblower.He has been exposing big pharma lies in alternative media for months, most recently revealing the findings of CDC Whistleblowers on batches released on purpose by big pharma; some to maim, and others with the intent to kill global citizens, and assisting with Nuremberg 2.0. Streamed on: Jan 31, 5:03 pm EST
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Pandemic Simulation Games | Preparing People for a New Era? | Paul Schreyer (English)
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/oOSxm4qLg8NiCZ3 - Kristall - 09 Jun 2021.
Paul Schreyer: Pandemie-Planspiele – Vorbereitung einer neuen Ära? | WIR Wissen ist relevant: https://brandnewtube.com/watch/mktUw7n31BFyGvM - Kristall 23 Mar 2021 (German)
Event 201 Pandemic Exercise:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LBuP40H4Tko - centerforhealthsecurity
https://www.youtube.com/user/biosecuritycntr/videos - centerforhealthsecurity
Prof. Mattias Desmet | SCA Session 87: We Are All David
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/WAL3E5426Ve7PKA - Kristall 14 Jan 2022
Prof. Mattias Desmet | Why People WILLINGLY Give Up Their Freedoms
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/EVvs7ev4SkJAzqS - Kristall - Jan 3, 2022.
Dr. Mattias Desmet | Our Grave Situation
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/WgotUBJcuWERbCy - Kristall 11 Dec 2021
Prof. Mattias Desmet | Why Do So Many Still Buy Into The Narrative - Pandemic Podcast -
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/D18XyFoDCQr5Wqa - Kristall 23 Sep 2021.
Jerm Warfare | The Covid narrative is mass hypnosis ~ Dr. Mattias Desmet
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/HX9z6VMBUrdHCbz - Kristall . Sep 6, 2022
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If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate via this link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44
Website for all of my interviews and other helpful resources: https://www.zeeemedia.com
Regular Live News Broadcasts on my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realmariazeee/?hl=en
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://zeeemedia.com/
Dr. Mike Yeadon | Deadly Vaxx Lots, Nuremberg 2.0.
Dr Mike Yeadon, Deadly Vaxx Lots, Nuremberg 2 0, January 31 2022
——————————-
Pandemic Simulation Games | Preparing People for a New Era? | Paul Schreyer (English)
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/oOSxm4qLg8NiCZ3 - Kristall - 09 Jun 2021.
Paul Schreyer: Pandemie-Planspiele – Vorbereitung einer neuen Ära? | WIR Wissen ist relevant: https://brandnewtube.com/watch/mktUw7n31BFyGvM - Kristall 23 Mar 2021 (German)
Event 201 Pandemic Exercise:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LBuP40H4Tko - centerforhealthsecurity
https://www.youtube.com/user/biosecuritycntr/videos - centerforhealthsecurity
Prof. Mattias Desmet | SCA Session 87: We Are All David
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/WAL3E5426Ve7PKA - Kristall 14 Jan 2022
Prof. Mattias Desmet | Why People WILLINGLY Give Up Their Freedoms
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/EVvs7ev4SkJAzqS - Kristall - Jan 3, 2022.
Dr. Mattias Desmet | Our Grave Situation
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/WgotUBJcuWERbCy - Kristall 11 Dec 2021
Prof. Mattias Desmet | Why Do So Many Still Buy Into The Narrative - Pandemic Podcast -
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/D18XyFoDCQr5Wqa - Kristall 23 Sep 2021.
Jerm Warfare | The Covid narrative is mass hypnosis ~ Dr. Mattias Desmet
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/HX9z6VMBUrdHCbz - Kristall . Sep 6, 2022
----------------------
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate via this link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44
Website for all of my interviews and other helpful resources: https://www.zeeemedia.com
Regular Live News Broadcasts on my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realmariazeee/?hl=en
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://zeeemedia.com/
Dr. Mike Yeadon | Deadly Vaxx Lots, Nuremberg 2.0.
Dr Mike Yeadon, Deadly Vaxx Lots, Nuremberg 2 0, January 31 2022
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