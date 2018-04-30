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4/30/18 Q: #JUSTICE Netanyahu, Pompeo, Iran, the DS Takedown #FORDOW
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22 views • January 03, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
4/30/18 As we wait to discover if nuclear weapons were used to decimate the "Iranian" underground base in Syria, Q tells us that McCain is done and Graham and other DSer's are "singing". Meanwhile, we look at the subterranean Fordow Uranium Enrichment Facility in Iran, said to be the recipient of materials supplied to Iran by corrupt US DS bureaucrats, including HRC and BHO, during the Uranium 1 scandal, and wonder how, not when, the Trump team will take down this DS facility in Operation Justice.
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4/30/18 As we wait to discover if nuclear weapons were used to decimate the "Iranian" underground base in Syria, Q tells us that McCain is done and Graham and other DSer's are "singing". Meanwhile, we look at the subterranean Fordow Uranium Enrichment Facility in Iran, said to be the recipient of materials supplied to Iran by corrupt US DS bureaucrats, including HRC and BHO, during the Uranium 1 scandal, and wonder how, not when, the Trump team will take down this DS facility in Operation Justice.
Thanks to everyone who supports YAFTV and please get outside and Be Free in all you do! NOW is the time to ACT! I am so very appreciative of all of my patrons, subscribers and viewers for the incredible input and support you give to this channel! Thank you!!
If you would like to support You Are Free TV with Donations:
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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