RECIEPTS: "HYDROGEL USED IN ARTIFICIAL CELL COMPONENTS"... Like maybe, mycoplasma?
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41570-022-00404-7


HERES IT IS. THIS IS WHY THEYRE FINDING GRAPHENE HYDROGEL INSIDE PEOPLE. ITS IN THE PATENTED ORGANISM. THATS APPARENTLY IN PEOPLE... 

Badda-bing, badda-boom. Here ya go folks. Yeah. It's in the organism that is inside people. Like I've been shouting from every rooftop I can find. It's called mycoplasma. And they're desperate for you to not unravel this issue. It's out here. They just don't think you'll put it together. Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]

Keywords
survivemycoplasmahydrogel

