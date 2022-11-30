Gene Revel's "Where is the word God H430 used in the Targum Or Was It"

Reposted From Gene Revel's Channel originally posted in 2020.

Very relevant to the video I posted Titled "Jonathan Kleck and the Targum Lie" https://youtu.be/5qAHwFkzEoo



1:45 Why doesn't JJ ever teach the differences between God and the LORD God when used in the flood story?

3:25 Disregarded Comment asking Jonathan to teach on the flood story and the Rainbow covenant.

5:50 Jonathan scolds commenter asking a question about the names, "Cain and Abel", were purposefully meant to refer to CANNIBALISM.

7:52 JJ and Giggles masterfully handle question about Genesis 9 and the use of God H430, by telling them it was an angel of the LORD that saved Noah and his family and made the Rainbow covenant.

10:50 Jonathan DELETES COMMENT that questioned his "angel of the LORD" answer.

13:35 COREY BARBEE asks Giggles for help in answering commentor's Genesis 9 question.

15:20 Why would the LORD God save Noah and his family and have them reproduce, if they were all still being made "in the image of God" in Genesis 9?

16:13 How could Eve have gotten pregnant if they didn't yet have flesh bodies? JJ will tell us.

17:40 Jonathan says that man H120 wasn't a living soul in Genesis one, yet his Targum states that they were living souls. What's UP with that JJ?

20:05 This is how Jonathan teaches you to delineate between God and the LORD God. (It's Truly Amazing)

21:56 Why wouldn't the God H430 in Genesis 9 be the same God H430 from Genesis 1? Chapter 9 is describing the same things that are described in chapter 1..

25:00 Genesis 9 was not referring back to Genesis 2, it was referring to Genesis 1. Taking a closer look into the Targum and its description of forming man and creating man. The Targum reads completely opposite...

