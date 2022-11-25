11 Perth WW Rally for Freedom [Government House: Leigh – ex-firefighter Umbrella People] Forrest Place Sat. Nov. 19th, 2022 MVI_8435-6merged

It is almost exactly 2 months since the last major protest rally in Perth.
Given that Premier Mark McGowan’s quisling government has recently legislated
some of the worst possible human rights abrogating ‘Covid-health’ measures
imaginable, I was hoping for tens of thousands of my fellow Western Australians
to be here. Not to be. Was there 500? You be the judge in the ensuing videos.
Excellent speakers.
