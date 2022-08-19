16-year-old Faith Suffers Convulsions, Persistent Nausea and Tics after the Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine

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https://gnews.org/post/p1afpedc6
08/17/2022 16-year-old Faith Ranson has been suffering hours of tics and huge weight loss after the second jab of Pfizer vaccine. Although it has been confirmed as delayed adverse reaction to the vaccine, she is not eligible for the Australian federal government’s COVID vaccine claims scheme because she doesn’t have one of the seven clinical conditions identified