Dawson Knives and Mike Adams announce Health Ranger Survival Gear Machete and Hatchet models made with revolutionary Magnacut steel

- Introduction and Overview of Knives and Machetes (0:01)

- Details of the Outfitter Knife Design (1:12)

- Innovations in Steel and Heat Treatment (5:19)

- Features and Construction of the Outfitter Knife (5:56)

- Customization and Durability of the Sheath (7:41)

- Comparison of Machete and Hatchet Models (8:38)

- Limited Run and Availability of Knives (13:37)

- Innovations in Knife Design and Heat Treatment (17:46)

- Special Edition Knives and Custom Orders (21:37)

- Escape from LA Knife and Its Unique Features (30:30)

- Personal Stories and Faith in Business (42:57)

- Holiday Sale Event and Special Offers (47:38)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/