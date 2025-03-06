Why Tariffs Can Work!

Wednesday Night Live 5 March 2025





In this episode of the Wednesday night radio show, the host fields listener questions on topics like Universally Preferable Behavior (UPB), Bitcoin reserves, and Donald Trump's legal issues. The conversation explores the psychology behind pranks and the complexities of social dynamics, shifting to discussions on pickleball and community engagement.





Listeners weigh in on Trump's tariffs, with the host advocating for their role in protecting American industries and clarifying misconceptions about their economic effects. The episode concludes with insights on relationship dynamics for young adults, emphasizing self-understanding. The host encourages listener engagement, fostering a thoughtful dialogue on economic and psychological topics.





GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!





You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!





See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025