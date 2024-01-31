'The Passover Plot The jew Conspiracy to Kill Jesus -Dr. Liam Goligher

Dr. Liam Goligher reveals the detials behind the most significant murder conspiracy of all time, the plot to assassinate Jesus of Nazareth by the religious Jews of Jerusalem at the hands of the Roman governor, Pontius Pilate. Despite their denials of his obvious divinity and his scripturally verified credentials, they managed to have Jesus killed in precisely the way that their Old Testament prophets had predicted he would die, making themselves the biggest dupes in human history.