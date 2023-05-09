Your Commuter Bag-Not As Inclusive As Your Bug Out Bag, But No Less Important

"For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever should believe in Him should NOT perish, but have everlasting life."-John 3:16. Your commuter bag should be able to get you back home from your workday in the event that car travel became impossible or highly undesirable. Don't forget items like flashlight, fire starter, spare socks, food and water, first aid, a minimum of fishing gear if applicable, weather/terrain appropriate clothing and shelter and self defense. Map and compass may also be helpful. Thank you for watching.