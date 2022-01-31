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Wife of Noble Character Invests Her Earnings For Her Family - Proverbs 31:16 (NIV)
16 She considers a field and buys it;
out of her earnings she plants a vineyard.
Proverbs Club Commentary
A gracious wife invests her wealth in her family,
who grows more secure over time.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p8fhy3z
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