⚡️ 45 Russian servicemen returned to their homeland from Ukrainian captivity

⚡️ SITREP 5July2023

▫️The Russian Federation Armed Forces launched a concentrated strike with long-range sea-based high precision weapons against temporary deployment sites of AFU personnel and foreign mercenaries, as well as storage sites for foreign-manufactured armored vehicles.

All the assigned targets have been neutralized. The goal of the attack has been reached. The enemy strategic reserves have sustained significant damage.

The AFU continued to attempt offensive actions in Donetsk, Krasny Liman and Kupyansk directions.

▫️In Donetsk direction, as a result of active actions by the defending units of the Yug Group of Forces, 9 enemy attacks have been successfully repelled close to Pervomayskoye, Vodyanoye, Opytnoye, Krasnogorovka, Severnoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Zolotaryovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

In addition, enemy manpower and hardware concentration areas have been hit to the west of Kleshcheyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 385 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 tank, 3 armored fighting vehicles, 8 motor vehicles, 2 D-20 howitzers and 2 Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery systems.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, as a result of coordinated actions by the units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, Operational-Tactical tactical and Army aviation, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems, 4 enemy attacks have been repelled close to Yampolovka, Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Kovalyovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

In addition, AFU manpower and hardware concentration areas have been hit near Yampolovka, Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Novoyegorovka and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

The actions of 2 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been suppressed close to Nevskoye and Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic). The enemy losses were over 90 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, 3 armored fighting vehicles and 4 pickup trucks.

▫️In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, as a result of active actions by the defence units of the Vostok Group of Forces, aviation, artillery and heavy firing systems, enemy manpower and hardware concentration areas have been hit close to Rovnopol, Makarovka, Novodonetskoye and Urozhaynoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

Also, the activities of 2 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been suppressed near Urozhaynoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Dorozhnyanka (Zaporozhye region).

The enemy losses were up to 165 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 armored fighting vehicles, including 1 U.S.-manufactured Stryker armored personnel carrier, 3 motor vehicles, 1 Grad MLRS vehicle, 1 French-manufactured Cezar self-propelled howitzer, and 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, by the actions of the units, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces, an attack by the AFU has been repelled close to Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

Also, the enemy units have been defeated close to Novomlynsk, Petropavlovsk, Timkovka, Berestovoye (Kharkov region) and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

1 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group has been neutralized close to Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic). The enemy losses were up to 40 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armored fighting vehicles, 2 pickup trucks, as well as 1 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system.

▫️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 130 Ukrainian servicemen, 8 motor vehicles, as well as 1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer.

▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralized 86 artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 119 areas.

▫️3 control points of the 118th Territorial Defense Brigade, the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade of the AFU and the 4th Brigade of the National Guard have been hit close to Stupochki, Vyemka and Zvanovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️Air defense facilities have shot down 2 Su-25 aircraft of Ukrainian Air Force near Novoandreevka and Georgievka (Donetsk People's Republic). 4 Storm Shadow cruise missiles have been intercepted, as well as 4 HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system projectiles.

- Russian Defense Ministry