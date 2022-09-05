Quo Vadis





Aug 31, 2022 In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for August 30, 2022.





Dear children, your victory is in the Lord.





Do not turn away from Him.





You are walking towards a future of dense spiritual darkness.





The lack of love for the truth will cause the spiritual death of many of My poor children.





Many consecrated people will walk in the contrary direction of the truth and the pain will be great for the righteous.





The enemies plan actions that will lead many fervent in faith to become indifferent.





Whatever happens, stay ye with Jesus and do not depart from the teachings of the true Magisterium of His Church.





Give Me your hands and I will lead you to victory.





Do not forget: In everything, God in the first place.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





On Saturday, October 10, 1987, the Queen of Peace appeared, gave Pedro Regis a message, and asked the him to write it down.





It is the first message to the public that Our Lady gave in Anguera.





The message follows here:





“I am the Queen of Peace and I want all my children be at my side to fight the great evil that could come to the world.





In order for this evil not to happen, you should pray and have faith.





My children, I desire the conversion of all as soon as possible.





The world is in great danger and to free you from this danger you need to pray, to convert and to believe in the Word of the Creator.





Praying you will find peace for the world.





My children, many of you go to Church, but do not go with a clean heart or go without faith.





Many go to show that they are Catholic.





That is a great error.





You need to follow one path: the Truth.





There are some that have not learned to forgive, but you need to forgive your neighbor.





Enmity is the work of Satan, and he is happy when he can separate a brother from another.





That is the reason that I ask with all my burning Heart: convert, pray and learn to forgive your neighbor.”





In this manner, the apparitions of Our Lady Queen of Peace began 35 years ago.





“She has never failed, ” says the visionary.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MCt_ubF-70U



