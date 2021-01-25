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Measures Don't Prevent Death, PCR Test&Dangers Of The mRNA Vaccine-Denis Rancourt,Phd & Tania The Herbalist
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780 views • January 25, 2021
MIRRORED from Tania The Herbalist
Watch as Denis Rancourt PhD & Scientist discussed with Tania the Herbalist on how;
- Masks don't work,
- International scientists say PCR test does not test infection,
- Concerns of the mRNA jab and its dangers
- Transmission is not by contact
- Measures do not prevent deaths
Links:
https://www.pandata.org/science-review-denis-rancourt/
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2214750020304248
https://blogs.bmj.com/bmj/2021/01/04/peter-doshi-pfizer-and-modernas-95-effective-vaccines-we-need-more-details-and-the-raw-data/
Watch as Denis Rancourt PhD & Scientist discussed with Tania the Herbalist on how;
- Masks don't work,
- International scientists say PCR test does not test infection,
- Concerns of the mRNA jab and its dangers
- Transmission is not by contact
- Measures do not prevent deaths
Links:
https://www.pandata.org/science-review-denis-rancourt/
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2214750020304248
https://blogs.bmj.com/bmj/2021/01/04/peter-doshi-pfizer-and-modernas-95-effective-vaccines-we-need-more-details-and-the-raw-data/
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