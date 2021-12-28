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Glenn Beck's Scary 2022 Predictions | @Stu Does America
GalacticStorm
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489 views • December 28, 2021
Glenn Beck joined Stu Burguiere to discuss his predictions for what to expect in 2022 for America. Glenn proceeds to make bold and scary predictions for the future of Build Back Better, the 2022 elections, and an unexpected slip about Stu's future at TheBlaze.

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