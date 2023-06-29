Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
FBI Whistleblower Reveals Anti-Christian Bias Inside Bureau
channel image
DaKey2Eternity
26 Subscribers
33 views
Published Thursday

Suspended FBI Agent Turned Whistleblower Kyle Seraphin Reveals Anti-Christian Bias against Catholics & Christian Conservatives while Co-hosting a recent Alex Jones Show.

Seraphin explains how the Bureau "Cherry Picks Data Moving the Numbers to Facilitate a Narrative" as Joe Biden Duh Self-Proclaimed "United" Twists Statistics to Claim that "White Supremacy" is America's Greatest Terrorism Threat. 

Keywords
infowarswhitefbichristianbidenjoebiaswhistlebloweralexjonessupremacyrevealskyleinsideantisupremacistsbureauseraphin

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket