FBI Whistleblower Reveals Anti-Christian Bias Inside Bureau

Suspended FBI Agent Turned Whistleblower Kyle Seraphin Reveals Anti-Christian Bias against Catholics & Christian Conservatives while Co-hosting a recent Alex Jones Show.
Seraphin explains how the Bureau "Cherry Picks Data Moving the Numbers to Facilitate a Narrative" as Joe Biden Duh Self-Proclaimed "United" Twists Statistics to Claim that "White Supremacy" is America's Greatest Terrorism Threat.
