Ottawa Police Ordered to Return Fuel - Returns Fuel Contaminated - Freedom Convoy 2022

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Judge orders Ottawa Police to return fuel to the trucker convoy. Members of the convoy promptly test the fuel to find that it had been contaminated with water. Water in fuel can cause serious damage to an engine.
Hammer Head Garage:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5JaDYUmRJJka_AlFWE_fuQ
#freedomconvoy2022 #truckerconvoy2022 #Ottawa
Join the Discord server:
https://discord.gg/GvzFfAUJKM
♦ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/clydedosome...
♦ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ClydeDoSomethin
♦ Discord: https://discord.gg/GvzFfAUJKM