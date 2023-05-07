COVIDISM: Contagious Deception – Part 2 - Lockdown Timeline - 2023 Documentary

MIRRORED
April 19th 2023
"Covidism: Contagious Deception" is the most comprehensive documentary on Covid-19, thoroughly analyzing both the scientific and political aspects of the crisis.
"Covidism: Contagious Deception" was written and produced by Bonum Vincit (pseudonym) - a Bulgarian independent film producer who would like to remain anonymous.
This is Part 2 - The COVID Lockdowns
Part 2 focuses on the fascinating timeline of events, which lead to the global Covid-19 response, and investigates whether or not the science on the lethality and infectivity of Sars-Cov-2 justified countermeasures such as lockdowns and mask-wearing.
