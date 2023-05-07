COVIDISM: Contagious Deception – Part 2 - Lockdown Timeline - 2023 Documentary

MIRRORED

April 19th 2023

https://healthimpactnews.com/2023/new-2023-documentary-premiere-covidism-contagious-deception/

"Covidism: Contagious Deception" is the most comprehensive documentary on Covid-19, thoroughly analyzing both the scientific and political aspects of the crisis.

"Covidism: Contagious Deception" was written and produced by Bonum Vincit (pseudonym) - a Bulgarian independent film producer who would like to remain anonymous.

This is Part 2 - The COVID Lockdowns

Part 2 focuses on the fascinating timeline of events, which lead to the global Covid-19 response, and investigates whether or not the science on the lethality and infectivity of Sars-Cov-2 justified countermeasures such as lockdowns and mask-wearing.