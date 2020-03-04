Pompeo Wants Missiles For Turkey...To Confront Russia In Syria

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When Turkey found itself in a bit of trouble in Idlib, Syria last week - a Syrian army advance had taken back much of the province and a Syrian air force strike had killed Turkish soldiers embedded with jihadist fighters - Ankara signaled to Washington that it needed help, including Patriot Missile batteries on Turk soil. The response was cool from the Pentagon, but Pompeo's State Department is all for it - even if it means war with Russia and Iran.
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