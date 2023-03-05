HANG ON! They're FINALLY admitting this after 3 years? | Redacted with Clayton Morris

A new study finds that having had Covid provides at least as much immunity as two doses of the Covid vaccine. This comes from the Lancet medical journal. The journal reviewed 65 prior studies that concluded that prior infection can be considered inoculation. Not only did natural exposure provide immunity as well as the vaccines, it also provided “protection against severe disease… for all variants.” This is something that the medical community has long-since known and yet experts still advised people who had Covid to get vaccinated without exception in the U.S.

