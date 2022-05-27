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Finally! Ukraine Used An American M777 155mm Howitzers To Destroy Russia
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152 views • May 27, 2022
The M777 is an ultra-light or lightweight howitzer designed and manufactured by BAE Systems. M777 is a 155mm 39 caliber towed gun that, through proven technology and the innovative use of titanium and aluminum alloys, meets the requirement for rapidly deployable and accurate artillery fire support. The M777 is the world's first 155mm howitzer, weighing less than 10,000 lbs (4218 kg).
US Military News.
The M777 has a production weight of 3,745kg and can be transported by helicopter, transporter aircraft, and ship. The howitzer may be towed by a 4x4 vehicle with air brakes that weighs more than 2.5 tons.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RafiRMulfGI
US Military News.
The M777 has a production weight of 3,745kg and can be transported by helicopter, transporter aircraft, and ship. The howitzer may be towed by a 4x4 vehicle with air brakes that weighs more than 2.5 tons.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RafiRMulfGI
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