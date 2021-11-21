© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Immoral Mandates & Collateral Damage, Is It Just BC or a Canada Wide Crisis
Follow
1
Share
Report
200 views • November 21, 2021
This could be anywhere in Canada, this time it just happens to be in British Columbia Canada. At the time of this taping you will hear that there are at least 22 other families across Canada being punished by a so called "Health Care System" gone political. These service corporations are choosing dangerous, harmful mandate and protocol compliance, blatantly and callously abusing Human rights.... humanity. Canadians deserve better than this, it can not be allowed to stand as standard operating procedures. If a crime like this is happening to a family or to you we want to know.
I sincerely hope the good people of these communities, the ones that know better than this, and have the ability, will stand up and be the leaders in their communities and be the advocates these vulnerable people deserve, it might be you next.
Our voices can and dutifully should make these "protocol drones" be publicly accountable for the harm they do. These "public servants" should know that if they continue to treat public like disposable chattel, it will be public scandal for them and we will do our part. They are replaceable too.
To support our work and keep our fight moving forward you can
E-transfer: [email protected]
Paypal:
https://paypal.me/1stdibbsmm
What's Up Canada?
https://whatsupcanada.org
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/whatsupcanada
Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada
Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/whatsupcanada/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/WhatsUp_Canada/
Ethics Over Fear:
https://ethicsoverfear.com
https://www.facebook.com/EthicsOverFear/
https://twitter.com/EthicsOverFear/
[email protected]
I sincerely hope the good people of these communities, the ones that know better than this, and have the ability, will stand up and be the leaders in their communities and be the advocates these vulnerable people deserve, it might be you next.
Our voices can and dutifully should make these "protocol drones" be publicly accountable for the harm they do. These "public servants" should know that if they continue to treat public like disposable chattel, it will be public scandal for them and we will do our part. They are replaceable too.
To support our work and keep our fight moving forward you can
E-transfer: [email protected]
Paypal:
https://paypal.me/1stdibbsmm
What's Up Canada?
https://whatsupcanada.org
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/whatsupcanada
Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada
Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/whatsupcanada/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/WhatsUp_Canada/
Ethics Over Fear:
https://ethicsoverfear.com
https://www.facebook.com/EthicsOverFear/
https://twitter.com/EthicsOverFear/
[email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.