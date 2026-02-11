© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Global Defense War Military Panel is Here
Esteemed military minds. Unfiltered analysis. Real answers.
Join JMC and panel experts—Bosi, Lenox, Sellers, Jaco, Johnson, Wozny, and more—for the monthly Global Defense War broadcast.
Subscribe for free at jmcbroadcasting.com
NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.
FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com
📷 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 📷
Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.
This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.
📷 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com
BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/
Free Subscription
https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/
BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER:
https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/
Visit http://triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!
ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!
https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting
Follow JMC Here
https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/
NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.