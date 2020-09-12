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AA-64 Christopher Fogarty talk Irish Holocaust, FBI corruption, 911, COVID & more.
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25 views • September 12, 2020
Christopher Fogarty joins us to discuss his book, the Irish Holocaust, and how his family was targeted by the FBI for exposing the truth. We will also get into 911, COVID, violence in Chicago, and more.
Check out the show, like, and share the links!
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Check out the show, like, and share the links!
▶ SUBSCRIBE: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/anomicage
▶ HOMEPAGE: https://anomicage.com/
▶ PODCAST: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/anomic-age-the-john-age-show/id1446536914?mt=2&;app=podcast
▶ APP STORE: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/anomic-age/id1434568466?ls=1&;mt=8
▶ GOOGLE PLAY: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=appanomicagecom.wpapp&;pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-py-PartBadge-Mar2515-1
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▶ PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/anomicage
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