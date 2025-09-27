© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'I'm NOT scared of Israel' — Greta remains determined to reach Gaza as Netanyahu SWEATS in UN General Assembly.
There was an Italian ship first, video 2 days ago, and Italian ship joined watching over the Flotilla this time. Italian ship video I posted yesterday, here somewhere. Also, videos before that during the attacks. ; )