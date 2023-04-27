Urgent Update: Get Ready for the Euthanasia Agenda - Grace’s Murder Led to Exposing This Nightmare

Scott shares the most current research, and documentation, exposing the euthanasia agenda. Part of being prepared is knowing what you are facing. That’s the wake-up call being discussed today.Show more
The best physical preparation is to change your belief – assume they are coming for you next. The best spiritual preparation is to rely on the only one who can take away the fear and truly protect us from the forces of evil – our Lord, Jesus Christ.
Links referenced in this video:
Milgram is on Grace’s website: https://ouramazinggrace.net/Tragedy-Money-Hospital-Killings-Following-Rules
Banality of Evil overview: https://rumble.com/v1pptlv-october-24-2022.html
PSYOP video from January 11 - https://rumble.com/v26luvm-the-government-can-legally-kill-us-the-second-largest-psyop-in-the-past-120.html
Obamacare – all the private medical insurance companies are on board, so the standards of “care” are universal and attenuated (diluted/cost saving) care is the driver – https://journalofethics.ama-assn.org/article/origins-and-promise-medical-standards-care/2004-12
Drill down Obamacare - https://go.gale.com/ps/i.do?p=AONE&u=googlescholar&id=GALE|A265755118&v=2.1&it=r&sid=AONE&asid=c74a1285
One of the best sermons on what God calls us to do is here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uuabITeO4l8
If you are interested in seeing how the spiritual aspect of this evil agenda is playing out, please see the February 1 paper regarding the Satanic agenda - https://rumble.com/v29i1js-revelation-revolution-or-submission-to-satan.html
Young people are disappearing for organ harvesting for the satanic elites https://podcast.app/wed-feb-the-secret-circle-chapter-one-humans-as-a-retail-commodity-e328789021/
Downloadable documents referenced in this video:
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/1v5xurlof4q49hbrnfa3y/Grace-s-Last-Day.docx?dl=0&rlkey=omyhqwfc70fa2sqbb80ofnnu3
https://www.dropbox.com/s/pwjb6cil7kyan53/MEDCAC%20Charter-3.pdf?dl=0
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/3zcgeyxyjpm4hafc0440y/Numbers-Don-t-Lie.docx?dl=0&rlkey=h8krlkbloyvaavgfksxjux5vx
https://www.dropbox.com/s/xyo3dhbpyp429ov/US%20Statement%20of%20Interest%20in%20Support%20of%20MTD-3.pdf?dl=0
