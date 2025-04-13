© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2040: The Year Europe Becomes the Third World
Is Europe on the path to collapse?
In this episode of Civitas, we dive into the shocking transformation taking place across the continent — a shift some are calling Brazilianization, Balkanization, and even Africanization of Europe. From demographic upheaval to institutional decay, we explore how mass migration, political fragmentation, and cultural amnesia are reshaping once-stable Western societies into fractured, unstable zones of decline.
Using real data, academic sources, and historical context, this video asks the uncomfortable question:
How long until Europe becomes a Third World continent?
Watch. Think. Share.
