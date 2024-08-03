The Reason Protests are Staged...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When governments want to impose more restrictions and very severe laws
that remove liberties step by step, they stir up different groups and
use plants to create destruction and fear. Then they come up with the
solution; remove our freedoms. They are playing us. Almost everything in
our news cycle is questionable. The lines between fact and fiction have
become blurred. What our `leaders` and mainstream media peddle as the
truth is often misinformation. And what is really the truth is smeared
as misinformation. In an era of rolling news and social media, the
bamboozle has captured us. Reality has been replaced by false messaging
and imagery via the `media` to such an extent that one cannot
distinguish between fact and fiction. What we are witnessing through
these so called `crisises`and many other current issues is a movement of
faux-`for your safety` that has been carefully crafted by corrupt , bought and
paid for Politicians and secret society billionaires throughout the so
called `west`. These people are not our friends. Their primary objective
is to hoodwink us into believing and complying to their lies, but in
reality being tricked into giving away more freedoms, power, wealth and
assets to these virtue vultures. The reality of all of this is that we
are sleepwalking toward total enslavement. Fake-`For your Safety`-virtue peddled by these
governments and authorities for mass compliance and social control is
the oldest trick in the authoritarian playbook. Don’t be fooled by it.
Because when totalitarianism arrives, it will come cloaked in fake `For your Safety` and `For your Health`.