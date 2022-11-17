AI Dominion Games Ep 2: Tesla's Fatal Twitter Traps

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Wednesday, November 16th, 2022This is the 2nd Episode in what will be a 3 times/week series.
We will address the powerful AI on the loose worldwide that is affecting and infecting our world today on ever level.
Join David Hawkins and Christopher James for high level AI discussions that our fellow man is simply not aware.
We together are going to change this for our world.
Knowledge & Truth Is Our Armor
David Hawkins Website https://reversecsiscripts.com/ and https://www.patreon.com/reverseCSI
Christopher James website www.awarriorcalls.com
www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams Mon/Thurs 8pm EST
www.bit.ly/awcevidence: VERIFIED GLOBAL EVIDENCE COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is and has ALWAYS BEEN a LIE
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!
Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.
Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?