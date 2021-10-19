X22 REPORT -The Harvest [Crop] Has Been Prepared, Once Exposed [D] Party Will Cease To Exist

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The Harvest [crop] Has Been Prepared,Once Exposed [D] Party Will Cease To Exist
The [DS] players are now jumping ship, some are taking the easy way out others are now retiring. The evidence is going to come out and it's going to be fast and furious. Grassley puts out a tweet letting everyone know it is time to harvest. The [DS] players know what is coming, chatter exploding, see something say something. Once the evidence is produced and the crimes are exposed, the [DS]/Ds will cease to exist. Buckle up its going to get bumpy.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.