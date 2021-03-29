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Ακούστε και διαδώστε... Tα συστατικά του εμβολίου εισέρχονται και παραμένουν στον εγκέφαλο για δεκαετίες....💥
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736 views • March 29, 2021
Συνεδρίαση Επιτροπής Δημόσιας Υγείας . Ομιλήτης Dr. Larry Palevsky. _ Ο Dr. Lawrence Palevsky είναι γνωστός παιδίατρος στη Νέα Υόρκη. Γνωστός και για τον αγώνα του εις βάθος 15ετίας, κατά των βρεφικών εμβολιασμών που οδηγούσαν, σε τεράστιο ποσοστό, στον αυτισμό. Τώρα, φυσικά πολυκινηγημένος για τις έρευνές του περί του κοροϊδο-εμβολίου, και την επισήμανση των επικίνδυνων νανοσωματιδίων αλουμινίου που περιέχουν και δεν σχετίζονται με την συνήθη πρόσληψη σωματιδίων αλουμινίου από το περιβάλλον.
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