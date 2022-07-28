ABORTION MELTDOWN: The CRAZIEST Protesters In Washington D.C.

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Democracy is dead. The country is over and women have lost all of their rights! Just kidding...Roe v Wade was overturned and the left IS NOT coping well...
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