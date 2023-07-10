Clip From Dr. David Martin's Eye-Opening Discussion with Brian Rose

(June 23, 2023) "Here's the bad news... for 58 years the United States, the UK, in collaboration with researchers around the world, planned to use coronavirus to instill the most tyrannical reform of society that this generation has ever seen. And they did it purely premeditated to make sure that we were cowed into submission. And the bad news for them is... there's a lot of people that didn't take the knee."
Full interview on the London Real website: https://londonreal.tv/dr-david-e-martin-covid-was-an-act-of-war-against-the-human-race/#
A copy of the full interview can also be found on Rumble: https://rumble.com/v2wwiwf-dr.-david-martin-wbrian-rose-covid-an-act-of-war-against-the-human-racefull.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.